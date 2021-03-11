Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8 spoilers: Can Jo & Jackson escape?







Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8, a number of characters may feel desperate to get some sort of break from the outside world. Doesn’t that make sense? We’re still in the throws of the global health crisis, and these characters are exhausted, overworked, and struggling to find a place to breathe. At this point, we think that some of them would do just about anything in order to get an escape.

Judging from the fact that this upcoming episode is entitled “It’s All Too Much,” it’s not too hard to figure out how worn-out some of these doctors are.

We’ve got for you the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8 synopsis below with some details on what lies ahead — though one part of it may stand out more than any other:

“It’s All Too Much” – As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

What sort of drinking game are we talking about here? Maybe it is silly and inconsequential, but at the same time we know that very rarely is a drinking game on this show just that. There is often a surprise or two lying around the corner, and we’d advise you to expect some of that in advance.

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 8?

