Legacies season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Enter the Leprechaun







Given that Legacies season 3 episode 7 is going to be airing one week after St. Patrick’s Day, it only makes sense that it is holiday-themed. The title here is “Yup, It’s a Leprechaun, All Right,” and that title more or less speaks for itself. This is a storyline all about what happens when said leprechaun turns up at the Salvatore School. We know that the show is having its fair share of struggles at the moment; could they help to turn things around? It’s something we’re left to to think about … but we somehow doubt that this leprechaun is anywhere near as lucky as some people would assume.

Below, we’ve got the full Legacies season 3 episode 7 synopsis with some additional news all about what’s coming up next:

IT’S YOUR LUCKY DAY – After the Salvatore School runs into some financial difficulties, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) suggests they hold their first fundraiser. While Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to work things out with the bank, he puts Kaleb (Chris Lee) in charge of overseeing the events at the school. Elsewhere, Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) cope with her emotions, while MG (Quincy Fouse) seeks help from Alyssa (guest star Olivia Liang). Finally, when a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might just be what they need to turn their luck around. Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star. Tony Griffin directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#307). Original airdate 3/18/2021.

Ultimately, one of the things that is important to remember here is that the Salvatore School can’t rely on any one thing to ensure its success. If these characters are reliant fully on a leprechaun to ease their woes, it’s already pretty darn clear that they’ve lost. They’re setting themselves up, after all, for an almost-instantaneous version of failure.

