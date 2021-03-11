Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? The reunion waiting game







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? The schedule is pretty jam-packed with programming on other networks, so why not get more Olivia Benson?

Unfortunately, NBC has opted to continue giving this show a break. There is no new installment tonight, and upcoming programming listings confirm something that you probably were aware of in some form already: SVU is off the air until Thursday, April 1. That is where you are going to see the beginning of a two-part crossover event with Law & Order: Organized Crime, one that will feature Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni finally sharing the screen together as their characters. It’s one of the most-hyped TV events of the year, and we have to imagine that it’s going to lead to some larger ratings as well.

So why keep SVU off the air until this crossover? Much of it has to do with programming synergy more so than anything else. The folks over at NBC realize that they are better off airing some new episodes of SVU at the same time Organized Crime is on, that way the two shows can help each other. If SVU were to air more episodes now, they would be more unable to do that later. Remember that we’re in the midst of a year right now where episode orders are smaller than usual … meaning that everyone has to get a little more creative and make the most of smaller batches.

By this time next week, we’re hoping to have at least a few more official details of the crossover — maybe we’ll be lucky to get another preview, but even if we don’t, it will probably have no real impact on the ratings. People are going to watch this event; that much feels inevitable.

