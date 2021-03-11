Walker episode 7 spoilers: Who is heading to Mexico?







Walker episode 7 carries with it the title of “Tracks,” and signs point to a few new clues being discovered in Emily’s case. However, where the twist comes in is via who is doing the discovering. While we’re sure that Walker will get involved here eventually, that’s not going to be the case right away.

Want to get a slightly better sense of what’s going on here? Then we suggest that you take a look at the full Walker episode 7 synopsis below:

LIAM AND CAPTAIN JAMES HEAD TO MEXICO IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS – Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s murder (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Benson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids. Micki learns some shocking news. The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Bola Ogun (#107). Original airdate 3/18/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This feels like one of those episodes that is looking to take on a lot, whether it be an ambitious case-of-the-week plot to something that matters more in the long-term. While it would be nice to get answers on Emily’s murder at some point this season, it does not feel as though the writers are in any hurry. We also don’t quite think that they should be. If we were them, we’d wait until we get around to the end of the season to try to tie together that case, and then set the stage for a season 2. After all, Walker has already been renewed for some additional episodes!

