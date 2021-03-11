Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, delayed by Joe Biden address?







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We would understand there being a number of reasons for confusion.

Where do we start here? Well, it’s been months since we have been able to see the Ellen Pompeo drama on the air, so we’d get it if there were people out there wondering if tonight was the night it’d finally return. Also, there is a Presidential Address happening tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern — only making things more messy.

The good news is that ABC, like so many other networks out there, is still planning to air new episodes of their shows — they’ve just made a few small tweaks to when they are airing. Everything is getting pushed back twenty minutes, meaning that Station 19 is airing at 8:20 p.m. Eastern while Grey’s Anatomy will be coming on at 9:20. This means that when you turn on the TV at 9:00, you’ll see a little bit more of the firefighter drama before Grey’s Anatomy comes on the air — given that there is a crossover event coming between these two shows, there’s a chance that you may not even notice all that much!

Granted, odds are you won’t see Meredith Grey until the Grey’s Anatomy hour officially begins. Even when it does, odds are she will be back at the beach following her being put on a ventilator. This is going to be a long road to recovery, and honestly, there’s no guarantee she’ll even recover.

