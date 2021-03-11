Lucifer season 6: Tom Ellis books first new post-show project







Lucifer season 6 is currently near the end of production, and as many diehard fans know, this marks the end of the road for the series. It’s easy to be sad about that, but it’s hard to be too sad given that six years was quite the incredible run.

For series star Tom Ellis, he’s got a lot to be thrilled about career-wise — after all, he is already set to dive into another role so soon after playing Lucifer Morningstar! According to a report from Deadline, the actor is poised to join Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings) in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Players. For a few details, check out the attached logline:

The plot follows Chicago sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez) who has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Wayans Jr.) and their crew, but when she unexpectedly falls head-over-heels for one of her targets (Ellis), they all must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.

Want to see our most-recent Lucifer discussion now? Then watch our review from the first half of season 5 below! Once you do that, subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel for reviews and some other great stuff.

This is clearly meant to be a lighthearted and fun film, which is the sort of thing that Netflix does excel at within this genre. It should also be a fun change-of-pace from what we’ve seen from Tom on Lucifer — sure, this is a show with a lot of humor and romance in it, but there also is all of the dark supernatural stuff. This is a film much more grounded in a certain reality.

Now, we just need to see when Lucifer returns to the air — remember that we still haven’t even seen the second half of season 5!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now

What do you think about Tom Ellis booking a new project following Lucifer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







