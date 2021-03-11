Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Will Josh or Rohan be evicted?







Tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 episode is right around the corner, and suffice it to say, big things are happening. Either Josh or Rohan is leaving the game, and we’ll admit that it’s been pretty darn tough to follow what the players are thinking all of the time.

At one point yesterday, it feels pretty certain that Rohan would be going; however, things eventually flipped the other way and it now looks like Josh will be the one out. The Sunsetters group of Jedson, Tychon, Latoya, Kiefer, Beth, and Tina have been incredibly indecisive and divided on what to do this week, and in a lot of ways, that’s hurt them more than any decision that they could have made.

For some more Big Brother Canada video discussion, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube, your source for weekly eviction interviews and other updates.

Think of it like this: Rohan and Kyle (who are close) are both aware at this point that there was a plan to flip the vote, and they’ve also figured out that Tina knew about it and didn’t tell them. Tina was claiming to be close to them and now, they know more not to trust her. She’s not in a great spot, and Latoya’s been doing so much that even Jedson is getting paranoid about her. Add to this Beth trying to showmance both Jedson and Tychon for strategic purposes and we’ve one of the messiest second weeks we can remember. It feels like so many people are getting paranoid at each other that reigning head of household Austin may end up blending into the background again.

For now, Josh is going — but who knows what the next few hours of the game will bring?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now!

Who do you want to see evicted from Big Brother Canada 9 this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around for some other assorted updates, including more tonight. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







