Snowfall season 4 episode 5 promo: Will Franklin give up Leon?







As we prepare for Snowfall season 4 episode 5 airing on FX next week, everything is about to get so much worse for Franklin Saint. There’s no other way around it.

Want to get a good sense of what we’re talking about here? We suggest that you go ahead and watch the promo below! “The Get Back” is an installment where Leon is forced to make some huge decisions, especially when it comes to Leon. Because of what Leon did at the end of this past episode, he’s going to have more enemies coming after him than ever before. This is one of the few times where Skully and Manboy have a common enemy, and a reason to unite together as opposed to fighting each other further.

Did you see our full review yet for this past episode of Snowfall? If not, be sure to watch the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel. This is your source for jam-packed, fun TV discussions every week.

This situation is bad news for Leon — really bad. We know that he and Franklin haven’t been on the best of terms for most of the season, but there is still a good bit of love there. We always thought that they would find a way to come back together, but that’s complicated now. If Franklin doesn’t let Leon go, he finds himself in a spot where he could get caught in the crossfire … and he already has enough on his plate. He’s trying to expand his empire, while create more of a competent cover organization where people like Davis believe that he’s a legitimate businessman.

Episode 5 is going to be one of those episodes where it is almost-impossible to predict some of what happens in advance; with that in mind, we’re excited to see just about every second of it.

Related – Check out some more updates when it comes to Snowfall right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







