Snowfall season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Business over friendship?







Curious to learn a thing or two more about Snowfall season 4 episode 5? We imagine, first and foremost, that it will pick up where tonight left off. Remember that at the end of this installment, we saw Leon recognizing the consequences of his actions. He took part in that shootout, and end up causing violence beyond just the members of Scully’s crew.

We know that Leon and Franklin Saint have been at odds this season; is that going to change anytime soon? That remains to be seen, but we can tell you that coming up, we’ll be seeing Franklin facing even more important decisions as he tries to expand his empire even more. He’s already realized that in doing this, he’s alienated more of his community, and he’s also causing Cissy to start to ask some real questions about his motives.

If you do want to get some more details as to what the future will hold, check out the Snowfall season 4 episode 5 synopsis:

Franklin is torn between business and loyalty, as tragedy causes alliances to shift; Teddy bails out Gustavo; Irene’s investigation moves closer to the Saint family.

How big of a threat is Irene at the moment? That’s a question we’re desperate to figure out here. We know that she is trying to do a lot of digging into the ties between Franklin and the CIA and we know that she’s capable of getting to the bottom of things. Yet, is this really how Franklin Saint gets taken down? That’s what we have a hard time believing right now.

