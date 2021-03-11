Better Call Saul season 6 filming officially underway







We know that the plan is for Better Call Saul season 6 to premiere at some point in 2022, and we have some more good news to share today. After all, production on the final batch of episodes is officially a go!

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Peter Gould confirmed this week that cameras are rolling once more on the New Mexico set. We know that it took a long time for everyone to make it to this point, but can you be surprised by that at all? It’s really hard to be when you think about all of the variables at play here. We’re in the midst of a global health crisis, you want to make sure the scripts are perfect, and AMC probably didn’t put any pressure on the cast and crew to rush this along. When you have quality to this degree, it does make it a little bit easier to be patient.

While it may be a coincidence that Jimmy McGill’s future alter ego of Gene is present in the photo below, we like to think that it’s not. It is highly likely that the final season will kick off with more of Gene, given that we’re talking about a trend that started all the way back in season 1. In the early going here, we’re hoping for a chance to learn more about what his life is like — and there remains this part of us that eagerly wants to know if Kim is still out there somewhere. We wouldn’t mind a full episode all about Gene — the more we can get a sense of what this character’s future will hold, the better.

