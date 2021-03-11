The Challenge: Double Agents episode 13: Gabby Allen eliminated







After watching tonight’s The Challenge: Double Agents episode 13, we have one clear takeaway: Gabby should’ve went down sooner. We know that she was waiting to compete for as long as possible, but we think in this case, she severely underestimated Nany. Maybe at times Nany also underestimated herself.

Ultimately, Nany moved forward and Gabby is gone after the events of tonight’s episode, which is hugely significant as we move closer to the final. There were some other big surprises in this episode, as well, and they include Nany deciding to work with Fessy instead of one of the more established champions. Wouldn’t she have been better off going with someone with some titles under their belt? We like to think so.

Probably the thing we actually were the most frustrated about with the episode tonight was that it was only an hour. What gives with that? Was MTV suddenly in a hurry to start playing more episodes of Ridiculousness or something? How does that show command the entire network as a whole? We always will prefer The Challenge in the 90-minute format, though maybe there wasn’t enough content to justify it this time. It is true that with fewer combatants does come less in the way of relevant footage.

As for whether or not Gabby is someone we see back on The Challenge again, we’re just not sure. Her most notable moment of the season is probably her making the wrong decision in regards to the Crater. Meanwhile, her second-most-notable moment is probably her relationship with Fessy. She did have some good confessionals, but there are a number of other longstanding contestants that we imagine the series is going to want to bring back down the road.

