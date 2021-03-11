SWAT season 4 episode 12 return date for Shemar Moore, cast







Want to know the SWAT season 4 episode 12 return date on CBS? This article can give you a little more information on that subject — including what the path ahead looks like in the long-term.

Let’s kick things off here by keeping it relatively simple. There is no new episode next week; a Grammy special is airing in its place, and the Shemar Moore drama will not be on the air until we get around to March 24. There aren’t any official details about this episode as of yet, but you can at least breathe easy knowing that it’s there.

With that being said, here’s where things get a little bit messy. After the show airs this episode, we know that there is then another repeat scheduled for March 31. What gives with that? Why are bouncing back-and-forth between new episodes and repeats? The simplest answer we can give is that CBS is trying to balance two different things with this show. They want to make sure that there isn’t too long of a hiatus between new episodes. At the same time, however, they also want to make sure that they have some left over for late April/early May, when ratings matter the most from an advertising point of view.

We know that the scheduling back-and-forth can be incredibly frustrating, but the truth here is that it’s woven very-much into the fabric of how CBS does their business. This is what they do even when there’s no health crisis, so we can’t be all that shocked that they are deciding to do something similar now that we’re in the midst of it.

So when will more details be revealed?

We don’t think that you’ll be waiting for too long; by next week, we are hoping to know more.

