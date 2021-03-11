Nancy Drew season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Battling a ghost







Nancy Drew season 2 episode 8 is poised to arrive on The CW next week, and it’s going to spend a good bit of time dealing with consequences. To be specific, we’re talking here about the Aglaeca and what they’ve done to George.

“The Quest for the Spider Sapphire” is going to be a trip. We have a feeling that this episode will be all about trying to help George — Nancy will be there for him, but what about the rest of the crew? This could be one of those all-hands-on-deck sort of situations, but there could be other unforeseen ramifications for what happens here. Nothing within the world of this show ever comes easy, and the same could be said for what we see here.

Below, we’ve got the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

OLD GHOSTS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and George (Leah Lewis) work together to vanish the ghost who’s been timesharing George’s body since they defeated the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, no one is more surprised than Bess (Maddison Jaizani) when a blast from her past comes knocking. Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Lisa Bao (#208). Original airdate 3/17/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This episode certainly feels like one that could be a bridge to some other stuff, and we know that there’s at least one more episode coming on the other side (and maybe more) before a break. Therefore, think about this story as a part of a continuing arc more so than one that wraps everything up.

