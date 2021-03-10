A Million Little Things season 3 episode 5 sneak peek: Maggie’s back!







You’ve waited a long time to see A Million Little Things season 3 episode 5 on the air, so here is the good news: It’s just about back! Tomorrow night, you will have a chance to see the drama on ABC after a sizable delay, and for now it doesn’t seem like a Presidential Address will push it back further.

So what can you expect? For starters, this is an episode that will write in the global health crisis — it goes without saying that this is going to impact everyone on the show in some shape or form. When it comes to Maggie, for example, it’s going to cause her to head back to America after spending most of this season at Oxford. What this means for her in the long-term should prove interesting, but in the short-term it makes for an awkward reunion with Gary.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here as Gary and Darcy are trying to play aunt and uncle right when she shows up. Clearly, Gary didn’t know that Maggie was going to be coming back at this point, and that’s going to send his brain in all sorts of different directions. There is a long history between these two characters, and we would be kidding ourselves to think that there are no more feelings here. They’re just in different places now and for Gary, he’s been pursuing things with Darcy for a good while now.

It wouldn’t be A Million Little Things if the story was easy; with that in mind, be prepared for complications and a wide array of twists/turns over the next several hours. Now that the long hiatus is at an end, you can expect to see new episodes on a weekly basis for at least a good while.

