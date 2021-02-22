A Million Little Things season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Enter the health crisis







We knew already that A Million Little Things season 3 was going to eventually put a focus on current events and the virus. Now, we have a better sense of what that is going to look like.

Do we think that the health crisis will define the entirety of this season? Not necessarily, but it’s clear that it will have an impact on many of this show’s key characters. It explains Maggie coming home early, and also some continued problems for Eddie as he isn’t able to get the treatment that he wanted.

For a few more details about this episode (which is entitled “non-essential”), be sure to view the synopsis below:

As [the virus] becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lockdown putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, Eddie’s back surgery is cancelled, leading him to take desperate measures to cope with the severe pain.

In a lot of ways, these are stories that will severely impact what we’ve seen so far this season — and will likely disrupt the momentum that you’ve seen already. That is almost precisely the point here. If you are the writers for the show, you want to find a way to mirror what happened with the onset of the virus where lives were totally upended, and it also had a tendency to make bad situations so much worse. For Eddie, this could put him at a crisis point where he’ll have to manage his addiction and find a way to feel better via non-traditional means.

We know that you’re waiting on March 11 to see this story play out, but we’re hoping that it will more than prove to be worth the wait.

