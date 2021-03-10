Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, March 10?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it? We’ll give you the answer to these questions within this piece, but also have some specific scoop to share! We know that there are plenty of people tired of the long hiatuses at the moment.

With that in mind, we’re pleased to share some good news now: The entire One Chicago franchise is now back on the air! After being forced to wait the past couple of weeks, you will see new episodes of all three shows, and that’s going to extend into next week, as well. There’s plenty of action, drama, and romance ahead; in other words, everything you would want from this franchise.

As you prepare for tonight, let’s go ahead and share at least a few details for what you can expect to see.

Chicago Med, “Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons” – 03/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ethan hires an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED. A final custody hearing threatens to separate Charles and his daughter. Maggie must make a choice that will change Auggie’s life. TV-14

If you didn’t know, this episode marks the debut of Steven Weber, who will be spending a lot of time working with Brian Tee coming up.

Chicago Fire, “Escape Route” – A call to a familiar location brings back mixed emotions for Severide; Herrmann heads out for a vacation; Casey is not thrilled with his replacement.

Chicago PD, “Protect and Serve” – 03/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek and Atwater are tasked with making an arrest after a high-profile shooting. The situation becomes complicated when it’s clear someone doesn’t want them to make it back to the station. TV-14

Hopefully, these stories are perfectly in line with what you want from this show; One Chicago does often do a great job of pulling the heartstrings, while also giving you a sense of comfort and familiarity.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Are you happy that the hiatus is at an end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you watch, be sure to also stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

