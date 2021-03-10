Riverdale season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Is Cheryl causing chaos?







Riverdale season 5 episode 7 is right around the corner — and yes, you can totally expect things to get crazy. Would this show be what you know and love if that didn’t happen? It feels unlikely.

This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Lock & Key,” and based at least on what we’re hearing right now, Cheryl could be at the center of a lot of the chaos. She will be doing what she can in order to set a plan in motion — one that may involve Toni to a certain degree. We’re sure that there will be theories aplenty about what this is … and we’re curious to see how it will all play out.

In general, it feels like this is an episode that really should give greater context as to what’s going on with a number of characters following the time jump — it could be the biggest Kevin episode that we’ve seen in a while.

Below, we’ve got the full Riverdale season 5 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN – A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#508). Original airdate 3/17/2021.

We’re sure that Archie, Betty, and Veronica have at least some sort of role in this hour, but it’s interesting that there aren’t many details about their story as of yet. Consider this The CW keeping their cards close to the vest — why wouldn’t they want to hide some secrets?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5 episode 7?

