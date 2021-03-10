Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Brace for ‘Fire in the Sky’







Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that very question — and of course info all about season 5 episode 7.

Let’s kick things off with a dose of good news — there is going to be an episode coming on the network in a matter of hours! The title here is “Fire in the Sky,” and it’s going to be one stuffed full of mystery, tension, and a whole lot more. Archie’s going to be doing what he can to bring on board new firefighters, while Toni’s pulling out all of the stops to get Cheryl back in the community. So much of this season is about saving the town, but in true Riverdale fashion there are going to be a few more twists that you don’t see coming.

You can get a few glimpses of what lies ahead in the promo below — and then also the synopsis:

A FEW GOOD MEN – Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#507). Original airdate 3/10/2021.

One other bit of good news to report — there’s more great stuff on the other side of this! While a longer Riverdale hiatus is going to be here eventually, we’re not at that point yet and there are some fantastic things worth anticipating sooner rather than later.

What are you the most excited to see on Riverdale season 5 episode 7?

