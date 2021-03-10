SEAL Team season 4 episode 9 video: Why is Jason frustrated?







Tonight on CBS you will have a chance to check out SEAL Team season 4 episode 9, and there are more struggles ahead for Jason Hayes.

What can you expect to see here? Well, the sneak peek below offers up a sense of some of the latest conflict. We know that he wants to do everything in his power to keep operating in the field, but the frustration comes amidst his wait for actionable intel — he wants to do something as soon as possible, but he is not the one in charge here. Ray is, and Ray tells him that they don’t have what they need in order to make a move. Clearly, Jason’s not happy about it, but what else can he do?

This preview underscores much of the tension that is there with Jason and Ray, and we think that a lot of it is just based on familiar roles. Jason’s used to being the boss in these situations; he’s certainly not accustomed to having to take orders from someone else. This is not an easy position for him to be in now, especially since he’s so used to giving orders to Ray. Maybe this will be settled and easier in due time, but we definitely think it’s something fun to explore for the time being.

Of course, at some point during this story we do anticipate action, whether Ray is the one who sends out orders or not. We don’t think that the entirety of the episode will be just about these two characters butting heads. We certainly think that even more when you consider that this episode is the last one before a hiatus — typically, there’s some pretty big stuff that goes down in these hours! Prepare yourself in advance for that.

