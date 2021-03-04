SEAL Team season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Higher stakes in ‘Reckoning’







After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to look towards SEAL Team season 4 episode 9. This is an installment entitled “Reckoning” — so what can you expect to see over the course of it? This is an episode that is going to bring a lot to the table, plus also give you a chance to see more of Ray in his new leadership role.

One of the things that we’ve learned already about SEAL Team is how much the writers want the show to constantly adapt and change. It’s a clear priority for them! They know that the bread and butter of the story may be missions, but at the same time that there’s something more that people are craving. That includes making sure that you don’t see the same thing every single week.

For the case of “Reckoning,” the core of this story is going to be all about Bravo learning that this mission is not exactly what it seems — and some of these agents better be prepared for that.

Below, we’ve got the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 9 synopsis with some more news all about what you can expect:

“Reckoning” – As Ray continues to lead the mission in Syria, the stakes grow higher when members of Bravo team learn the truth about their target, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, it’s our hope that there are some opportunities in order to see things get bigger, bolder, and of course more intense … while also still remaining human and real. This is one of the real strengths of this show, as the writers have long found ways to balance things out and never make the action feel like something not connected to the people who experience it.

