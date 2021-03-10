The Flash season 7 episode 2: Is the real Harrison Wells now here?







We’d heard that tonight’s The Flash season 7 episode 2 would contain some sort of enormous surprise in the final scene — suffice it to say, the writers did not disappoint!

We had been wondering for the past week whether or not we’d ever see Tom Cavanagh back on the show again after what happened to all the different versions of Wells — so to see him be brought back as the original Harrison Wells was certainly a shock. Think in terms of the guy who was killed by the Reverse-Flash, who then inhabited a version of his body for the entirety of the first season. It’s a huge reveal, and arguably something that will alter the course of whatever the future holds.

In speaking about this twist to TVLine, star Grant Gustin made it clear that this was an exciting thing to put on screen so early in the year:

I had an inkling that we would tease this and explore this at some point this season. When we shot the last episode, it felt like it was the actual end of the Wellses on the show, and Tom Cavanagh’s run on the show, so to see this tease of arguably — and I personally say without a doubt — the most epic and iconic character he’s played on the show was exciting. We’re going to get to see the real Harrison Wells for the first time, because we’ve only ever seen Harrison Wells who is taken over by Thawne. It’s a character that I know Tom loves to portray, but as usual it’s going to be Harrison Wells with a twist, and we will get to see Tom do something brand new again with this character.

Could this be similar to the first Earth-1 Wells without the evil parts? That’s going to be really fun to see play out, especially since this Harrison is entering a world that is both familiar and new. Depending on when he arrives, he could also be coming at a time in which Central City is in great peril — think in terms of what Eva could be constructing now as she builds one of the most dangerous armies we’ve ever seen.

What did you think of tonight’s big Wells twist on The Flash?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — more updates are on the way! (Photo: The CW.)

