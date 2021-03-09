The Flash season 7 episode 3 spoilers: The end of the Eva arc?







Want to see what’s coming on The Flash season 7 episode 3? Next week’s new episode carries with it the title of “Mother,” and this could be the end of the Mirror Master arc. Remember that this story was meant to serve as the end of season 6, and there could be some sort of dramatic end here that sets the stage for whatever is next.

Also, we’re really excited to see what’s going to be coming up with Eva at the peak of her powers. She’s already been the Mirror Master we’ve long been hoping to see on this show; this is a chance to take it to a whole other level.

Below, we’ve got the full The Flash season 7 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

SUE DEARBON RETURNS – As Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend – Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) risks her life to help. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kristen Kim (#703). Original airdate 3/16/2021.

The presence of Sue here should be interesting for a number of different reasons, mostly because of the exit of Ralph Dibny and trying to figure out what her role will be moving forward now. We do think that there’s a chance Ralph could be recast in the future, but for the time being we’re just glad that the producers aren’t forgetting about Sue every single step of the way.

Just in case you needed one more reminder that this episode is huge, it’s the fact that showrunner Eric Wallace is the co-writer. Typically, episodes that he writes or co-writes are going to be bigger than the rest of the pack.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in order to get some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







