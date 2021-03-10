Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Could someone else die?







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? For a big chunk of this season, we know that this show was a sleeper hit like no other. It managed to find a following at a time in which doing so on network TV is difficult. We cite a few different things for that — the unique setting, plus a fantastic cast and a legitimately interesting mystery that got more and more complicated over time.

Unfortunately, here is where we continue to hand down some bad news: You aren’t going to see the show back on ABC tonight. More so than that, you’ll be waiting for a little while still to see what’s next. How long are we talking about here? Think in terms of until Tuesday, April 13.

We’ve talked a little bit in the past all about the reasoning behind this long wait, and it has to do mostly with the network wanting to ensure that they have storylines on the air when they matter the most — think in terms of May sweeps! This is when the ratings are under a microscope by advertisers, and also when a number of big finales come on the air, as well.

We know that there are some big stories coming up, but there is also an important question to wonder: Will another major character die? We’ve seen many people perish so far this season already, and we don’t want to lose any others! We’re going to remain hopeful that Jenny and Cassie make it through, but there is one person we do think could go: Ronald. He’s the only Big Bad remaining, he’s caused all sorts of problems, and we don’t think anyone is going to miss him when he’s taken down. Maybe he’ll be arrested, or maybe he’ll be taken out; either way, it’s hard to imagine him being a part of this show after this season.

