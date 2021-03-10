FBI season 3 episode 9 spoilers: A look ahead towards ‘Leverage’







Next week on CBS, you are going to get a chance to see FBI season 3 episode 9 — that’s three episodes in a row! Given that we’re in a season where these sort of things aren’t happening all that often, we have to celebrate the little victories wherever we can.

As for the specific story you are going to see next week, let’s just say that “Leverage” is one that is going to have a lot of different components. For starters, it’s going to be taking a long look at the role of journalists in modern-day society, in particular when it comes to some of the pressures that they face. There are those who loathe them for political reasons, and sometimes, that hatred can accelerate to yet another dangerous level.

If you do want to get some more details when it comes to what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full FBI season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Leverage” – When a political reporter is kidnapped and held without a ransom demand, the team must dig into her past relationships in order to pin down her assailant’s motive. Also, Isobel’s relationship comes under fire when the case makes a connection to her boyfriend, Ethan (Michael Trucco), on FBI, Tuesday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In the end, this episode is meant to be a delicate balancing act — Isobel’s relationship should be a focus to a certain degree, and that’s mostly because it’s so important that we get to know her. Having Trucco appear here is also a nice touch. It can’t overwhelm the case since there is so much here.

After this episode, be prepared for a hiatus that lasts a little while — hopefully, we’ll have more news on a return date there soon.

