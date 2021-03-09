The Resident season 4 episode 9 return date hopes for Matt Czuchry, cast







Following the big episode tonight, do you want to learn The Resident season 4 episode 9 return date — let alone what’s coming next?

Let’s start things off here with this: If you love the Fox drama, you’re going to be waiting for a while to see it back on the air. While it has not been 100% confirmed as of yet, The Futon Critic claims that we’ll see new episodes back come Tuesday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Odds are, later tonight we’ll see something more come up in the way of confirmation — April 13 feels about right when you consider some of the hiatuses that we’re seeing for some other Fox shows.

So why are we getting such a long break? We understand this question fully, and a lot of it comes down to the simple fact that there are only so many episodes that can be produced this year. Production started late due to the global health crisis, and we know that Fox would like to keep as many episodes as possible in their back pocket for May sweeps.

Because we are so far away from the show returning, we unfortunately don’t have too much more in the way of details to hand out. There is no official synopsis as of yet, but we’d imagine that the story this season will be similar to what we’ve seen so far. Think in terms of significant medical cases inspired by current events, plus also relationship trials and tribulations. Obviously we’ve seen Conrad and Nic go through a lot already, and we have a feeling that there are also some big moments ahead for AJ and Mina. They’ve known each other as colleagues for a while, but there’s still something more for them to learn about each other as romantic partners.

