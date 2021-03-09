Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? More season 2 episode 8 scoop







Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? As you would imagine, there’s a lot we have to go through in this particular article. Yet, we have to start things off here by giving you an answer to that fundamental question above.

Let’s go ahead now and hand down some of that bad news: After all, the Tom Payne series is not coming back with new episodes for a little while. As the promo below confirms, you are going to be waiting until April to see the show back — and because we are still so far away, we’re at a point where there isn’t a whole lot in the way of scoop yet for what lies ahead. There is no firm synopsis on what the future holds, though we do have a lengthy trailer below.

Based on everything that we’ve seen and heard about to date, one of the things that we’re the most excited to be in the next part of the season is the dynamic between Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Sheen. We know that Martin is diabolical and manipulative, and we have a feeling that he’s going to do whatever he can in order to ensure that he gets Dr. Vivian on his side. Could this be an escape route from his current situation? That is something that we wonder about.

Of course, there are plenty of our things that are on our mind as well. Take, for example, what’s going to happen with the investigation into Endicott’s death. The longer that Alan Cumming stays around, the more danger that both Malcolm and Ainsley are in. These two characters are going to face constant threats, and there’s also that chance Bright’s sister could teeter completely over the edge. You have to be prepared for that at any given moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Prodigal Son right away

What do you want to see on Prodigal Son moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







