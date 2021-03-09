Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Details on more March episodes







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll present to you an answer to that question — not only that, but share some more scoop.

We don’t want to linger on this for too long, so let’s start by going ahead and sharing some of the bad news: There is no installment tonight. While today may be the final week of the planned hiatus for the family drama, it is still a hiatus. We know that there is still so much more to tell this season, especially with Kevin being a first-time father and Kate going through the long adoption process.

While we don’t have some lengthy, elaborate sneak peek at the moment for what lies ahead, we can go ahead and share some details over the next two episodes. We know, after all, that there are episodes coming on March 16 and March 23!

Season 5 episode 10, “I’ve Got This” – 03/16/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth navigates qualms with her mother. Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner. TV-14

Season 5 episode 11, “One Small Step…” – 03/23/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin and Madison get an unexpected guest. TV-14

We’re assuming that there is a whole lot more coming beyond these two installments, and who knows just what direction the story will go in next? We’ve seen a number of joyous, moving stories as of late, but other than the Randall reveal early on this season, we wouldn’t say that there has been a lot that qualifies as surprising. It may be the perfect time to change that.

