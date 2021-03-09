NCIS season 18 spoilers: Is Phineas returning for an episode?







Remember Phineas on NCIS? This was the young kid who, surprisingly, found himself roped into the Ziva storyline last season. Gibbs took a liking to the kid, but it just so turned out that his mother was the dangerous Sahar. The story played out through multiple season 17 episodes, but we haven’t seen Jack Fisher in this role since “In the Wind,” which aired in early 2020.

So are we really seeing this character coming back? It looks like the answer to this is “yes,” and we’re just about as surprised as anyone by this. What sort of role will this character play from here? There are some big question marks all around that, but Fisher confirmed in a new post on Instagram that we will have a chance to see this character again at some point later this season.

The one thing we’re excited to see with a Phineas return is simply something a little more personal with Gibbs once more. With Sloane now out of the picture, he’s a little more untethered when it comes to things that matter to him outside the job. We’re not sure how much he’s thought about the kid over the past year, but that may be mostly due to his thinking that he was off somewhere safe. A lot can change in a year, though, and we have to think that there is a very specific reason why he is back in the world of the show now.

