The Equalizer renewed for season 2 after handful of airings







CBS made a bold decision to put The Equalizer premiere on after the Super Bowl last month; now, it seems like that was a wise move!

Today, the network officially decided to bring the Queen Latifah series back for some more new episodes! While it goes without saying that The Equalizer drew great ratings after the big game, what’s a little more impressive is what we’ve seen from the show after the fact. Not included the Super Bowl episode, this is a show that has averaged more than a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8 million+ live viewers. These are dramatic improvements from this timeslot last year, and this also supports the shows airing afterwards like NCIS: Los Angeles.

In giving The Equalizer another batch of episodes, what we’re seeing from CBS here is a real commitment to the series’ long-term success. This allows the writers more leadup time to craft the second season, and the ratings alone should tell them that viewers are enjoying what they’re seeing so far.

In a statement confirming the season 2 order, here is what CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl had to say:

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night … We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The real strength for a show like this is being able to balance out its different genres. There is a big part of this show that works as an action thriller, but without the characters and some of the drama, nothing else would matter. Latifah is also a perfect lead, since she has both name recognition and the ability to make audiences root for her relentlessly. Without her, maybe the show wouldn’t work anywhere near as well.

