





We had a feeling at the end of tonight’s The Good Doctor that there could be a big reveal for Shaun and Lea. Did we expect pregnancy? Not so much.

Yet, that is precisely where we were in the closing minutes, with Lea revealed to her boyfriend that she learned the news a couple of days ago. Everything that she had gone through with the car ultimately had nothing to do with the car — it was a larger manifestation of everything that she was feeling. We think what Shaun did getting it back put her at least somewhat in a position where she was comfortable telling him. Yet, there are still so many other questions, including precisely what is next! These two have been together for less than a year now, and they’re still trying to figure out each other and what their relationship is. They may have stable careers and a lot going for them, but a child is something that neither one of them know how to balance or handle as of yet.

What this reveal does for the show is set up an entirely new paradigm in which things can happen from here. Shaun has so much more to consider with his life outside the hospital, including if he will be a good father — it may bring up all sorts of issues from his own childhood and those are things he will have to take on. It may also make him and Lea both think about a larger sort of commitment.

Of course, it only makes sense that the show would end this episode in such a way given that we now have a hiatus for two weeks — in all of that time, we can sit around and drive ourselves crazy over what the future could hold!

What did you think about the Lea – pregnancy reveal at the end of The Good Doctor season 4 episode 11?

