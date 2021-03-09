The Bachelor: Bri Springs eliminated by Matt James after overnight dates







Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor was all about the overnight dates but, unfortunately, the writing was on the wall for Bri Springs.

Even before tonight’s episode aired, it felt clear that Bri was the least likely to make it to the finale. Remember when she told Matt James that she was falling in love with him and his response was “thanks”? That’s about as big of a glaring red flag as you are ever going to find.

While it did seem like Matt and Bri had a nice fantasy-suite date (save for that part in the tent), there was just something missing there on his end. He didn’t see it and with that, he sent her out.

Is this the last time that we see Bri in Bachelor Nation? That’s a great question, and not one that we have a clear answer on at the moment. We think that she’d be a top candidate for Bachelor in Paradise if she wants to do it, but honestly there’s no word on when that’s even going to happen.

As for The Bachelorette, we still think that Katie Thurston is leading the pack as the top contender for the gig. We just are left to wonder right now when that is going to be announced, though it seems like the upcoming After the Final Rose would be the most likely venue.

What do you think about Bri Springs being eliminated on The Bachelor by Matt James?

Do you think this was the wrong choice? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you check that out, keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

