Manifest season 3 trailer: What is Eureka? More mystery…







Come Thursday, April 1 the Manifest season 3 premiere is going to arrive on NBC — and you have to know just how crazy it’s going to be.

Think for a moment about how season 2 ended — who ever thought that we would see Flight 828 in the middle of the ocean? On this upcoming season we could see more of what that really means, and also the connection between the passengers and the plane.

In the trailer below (courtesy of showrunner Jeff Rake on Twitter), you can see Ben and some other passengers feel an odd, inexplicable connection to the wreckage; at the same time, they also wrestle with what it means that the debris was in the ocean and yet, they are on dry land, still breathing. Are they actually all dead? If not, what allowed them to go back here? Is this some sort of parallel universe colliding with our own? One of the best things about Manifest is that there are so many theories out there, and who knows if any of them are right?

At the end of the trailer, we see Eureka … a place where the plane wreckage is being stored. We gotta think that this is going to be important, right?

Based on some of the information we’ve heard as of late, signs point to Manifest season 3 being jam-packed full of information. We can’t tell you that you’re going to get answers on EVERY single mystery, but we hope that we can at least get answers on some. So long as we’re building towards something awesome, the show will definitely have our attention.

