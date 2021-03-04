Manifest season 3 poster hints at plane reveal, the ‘truth’







We know that you’ve been waiting a long time for the Manifest season 3 premiere on NBC … and you’ve still got a ways to go! The first episode is airing on April 1, but we’ve at least got some more evidence of the size and scale of what’s to come.

Above is one of the first looks at the key art for this particular batch of episodes, which features (presumably) the airplane for Flight 828 alongside the tease that “the truth will surface.” Meanwhile, you can see another poster below (via TVLine) featuring a number of the show’s main characters alongside the same message. If you remember, the season 2 finale concluded with the remains of Flight 828 being found in the middle of the ocean, something that raises a huge question about who these passengers really are and how they managed to get here.

Speaking in a new interview with the aforementioned website, showrunner Jeff Rake noted that there will be a lot more in the way of reveals coming up this season — we can’t promise that you’ll get all of the answers, but at least some are coming:

“I think that the audience is going to feel satisfied in that this is a very eventful season … I know that at times in Season 1 or Season 2 was the show was accused, with love, of not moving the ball forward enough, that the burn was too slow. Well, my strong suspicion is that Season 3 will not be accused of that. There is a lot of forward momentum, a lot of card turns, and a lot of big surprises. It will be a very satisfying experience for people who are anxious for stuff to happen.”

Let’s just hope now that everything we see is very much worthy of the wait.

