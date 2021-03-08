9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 9 return date hopes at Fox







Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to learn the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 9 return date — or at the very least, what it could be? Rest assured, we’ll be breaking down some of what we know within this piece.

We should kick things off with the obvious: Fox has zero interest in separating this show from its flagship show 9-1-1. The two series are going to get better ratings when they are paired together, and with that, Lone Star will be back as soon as 9-1-1 proper is. We reported previously that the flagship will be coming back on Monday, April 19, so at present, we have to imagine that you will be seeing Lone Star back at the same time. We should note that this has not been 100% confirmed as of yet by Fox, but we imagine we’ll get a proper date following tonight’s new episode.

So why are we getting a hiatus at this time? It has a lot to do with the network wanting to preserve the remainder of the season for when it matters the most: The time around May sweeps, including the buildup to it. Because of the global health crisis there are only so many episodes that can be shot for shows this year; Fox is aware of that, and they want to make the most of some of the stories they have.

We know that it’s a little early to share a large number of details right now (think in terms of a synopsis), but be prepared for that to change over the next few weeks. We think there’s going to be an eagerness by Fox to promote Rob Lowe and the rest of the cast leading into a season 3 renewal, whenever that may be.

