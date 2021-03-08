9-1-1 season 4 episode 9 return date hopes for Angela Bassett, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in checking out the 9-1-1 season 4 episode 9 return date, or at least what it could potentially be?

Let’s start things off with this: You are going to be waiting for at least a little while in order to see what’s next. Tonight’s episode is a midseason finale-of-sorts, and according to the Futon Critic at present, the Angela Bassett series will not be back until Monday, April 19. Why the long wait? It has a lot to do with making sure that there are enough episodes for the end of the season.

In general, we are also entering the rest of the season expecting a shorter overall order. 9-1-1, like the majority of other series out there, was impacted heavily by the virus. Filming was not able to start up at the same time that it usually does, and so all networks are strictly trying to do the best with whatever time that they have. That is, of course, not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

As for what we are expecting when 9-1-1 season 4 does return to the air, we imagine that a certain amount of it will have to do with keeping things on the status quo. We imagine that a lot of time will be spent still on daring rescues, but also on important, topical stories — think in terms of Chimney and Maddie’s life together, Buck trying to figure out his future, or how Hen is progressing towards some of her goals. You watch this show in particular for a combination of a couple of things — you have some of the high-octane action for sure, but also the rescues.

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 4 episode 9?

