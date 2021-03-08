Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? New season 2 episode 10 spoilers







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we come bearing an answer to that question — not only that, but we’ll look more to what the future holds.

The news today is a little mixed, but let’s start by being the bearer of bad news — there is no new episode tonight on the network. Is it a little strange, given that there are episodes of both The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola coming on before? Sure, but this is a reminder that one of these shows is not solely dependent on the other. There’s a lot of different stuff that is ultimately going on here.

With that being said, the good news is that you won’t be stuck waiting too long to see Simone Missick and the rest of the cast back. There is a new episode poised to arrive on Monday, March 15, and we’re very-much stoked to have a few more details about it now! The title here is “Georgia,” and below the official synopsis offers more news on what lies ahead:

“Georgia” – Emily and Mark face off in court in a compelling jewelry store robbery case that puts the entire concept of eyewitnesses on trial. Also, still struggling with financial woes at Audubon & Associates, Amy brings in a potential client who happens to be an old friend of Mark’s father, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Within this episode, we’re going to see a lot of interesting courtroom battles — the Emily/Mark should be fascinating just when it comes to differing dynamics and near-constant twists. The joy with a show like All Rise is that it forces itself to get creative — it has to, given the setting. It knows it will be spending a ton of time in a courtroom, so how do you make each one of these cases unique? That is easier said than done.

