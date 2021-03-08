All American season 3 episode 8 promo: What’s next for Spencer, Olivia?







Tonight’s new episode of All American season 3 is poised to raise all sorts of big questions. To the surprise of no one, most of them are around Spencer.

To think, the character moved back from Beverly Hills to try and make a difference and develop a new sort of community around him. Yet, all he’s finding so far is one complicated situation after another. The relationship with Spencer and Layla seems done and yes, it feels done in one of the messiest ways imaginable. It’s okay to have a lot of feelings about the position Layla’s in; in the promo below, you can see her airing out all of her frustrations on the subject.

Does this really open the door for Spencer and Olivia? That is complicated in itself. We know that there are plenty of people out there ready to just see these two get together, but there are still roadblocks. Think in terms of Layla’s presence, the chaos swirling around them, or the fear that it could jeopardize some of what they already have. Relationships aren’t so easy as just deciding you want something and then running with it — there are complications aplenty that can come up over time.

This particular All American episode (entitled “Canceled”) looks to be the last one for at least a little while. When you consider that alone, you have to believe that there will be some big stuff that unfolds — and that the writers will want to leave things off in a way that keeps people talking for a LONG time.

