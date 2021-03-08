Shameless season 11 episode 8 promo: Ian and Mickey’s new ‘job’







Shameless season 11 episode 8 is poised to arrive on Showtime next weekend, and through “Canceled,” we’re of course going to see new challenges.

What happens with Lip? That is one of our bigger questions right now given that much of his life is falling apart. He’s losing his home, he’s actively destroying the Gallagher house, and he also now has the police hunting him down. While we can’t speak to everything that will be coming up next for the character, the promo below suggests that he is going to get Tami on board with one of his schemes. All of a sudden, she’ll be thinking more like a Gallagher, not that this is an altogether good thing.

Meanwhile, we imagine that the conversations about the future of the house are going to continue, and we have a feeling that Frank will get involved here somehow more than he is. What was so interesting about his story this past weekend is that while a part of it felt like he was using his diagnosis to get free bus fare, at the same time there were other parts of it that felt real. Take, for example, it taking him so long to make it back home.

Finally, the other top highlight at the moment is the story of Ian and Mickey, who are finding themselves in an unfortunate position of “looking after” Terry — which probably just means pawning the responsibility off on someone else. Everyone’s disdain for Terry is pretty well-documented, and we imagine that there are going to be a few more turns coming.

With that said, we don’t think that Terry is going to die. If that is the intention, we feel like they’d have just offed the character when Liam fired that shot into the air earlier this season.

