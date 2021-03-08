Snowpiercer season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Will Melanie be okay?







Next week on Snowpiercer season 2 episode 7, we’re going to see pretty early on that there’s a lot of ground to cover. There is still all sorts of chaos happening aboard the train, and there are also questions aplenty about what’s going on with Melanie. Is she going to be okay? Was she left behind by Wilford?

Admittedly, there are a few different things that we need a further explanation on, and maybe this episode (entitled “Our Answer for Everything”) will start to offer a few more answers. We know that this is a show that loves a good mystery, but we want to be clued in on at least a few more things! There’s plenty aside from Melanie that the writers have to take on, and that includes whatever Wilford has planned for Miss Audrey and whether or not Layton can find some more answers of his own. We know that this is not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

For a few more details right now, we suggest that you check out the full Snowpiercer season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Till (Mickey Sumner) investigate the murders. Wilford (Sean Bean) leads Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) down a dark path.

There are a few more episodes to come and before we get to the end of the season, we do imagine that there are some more big surprises along the way. There could be more characters who are killed off, or at the very least some twists and turns within the mythology that could surprise fans all over the world … or at least that’s the hope. This season has done a good job of both building the world further and then living up to the hype.

What do you think is coming up on Snowpiercer season 2 episode 7 tomorrow?

