Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (day 9)







We’re one day away from the first Veto Ceremony of the season in the Big Brother Canada 9 house — so do we have a good sense of what will happen?

Before we go any further, let’s do a quick refresher from the feeds for those who are unaware. Austin is the new Head of Household and following that, we learned that she nominated Kiefer and Josh for eviction. Kiefer won the Power of Veto yesterday and pending some last-second moment of insanity, he’s going to be removing himself from the block.

So where do things go from here? It’s been determined for a while that Rohan would be the replacement nominee, as he’s not someone Austin clearly has a lot of interest working with in the long-term. Unfortunately, Austin does not realize that there is a dominant six-person group in the Sunsetters who consist of Latoya, Tychon, Jedson, Beth, Kiefer, and Tina. They are the six who really control what’s going to happen this week, as there are ten people voting on Thursday night.

There were discussions among the Sunsetters today about taking out Rohan, given that he and Kyle are close and it would put an end to any potential partnership they have. However, Tina seems to think it’s better to just get Josh out — she understands that there will be a time where Jedson and Tychon need to go, and there is value in keeping people who will do that dirty work.

What do you think should happen within the Big Brother Canada 9 house this week?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back for live-feed updates all season. (Photo: Global.)

