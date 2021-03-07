The Walking Dead season 10 episode 19 spoilers: Gabriel, Aaron tested







Next week on AMC The Walking Dead season 10 episode 19 is going to arrive, and once again it will tell a smaller, intimate story. This time around, though, the focus is shifting away from Daryl and instead on Aaron and Gabriel.

We’ll be the first to admit that often, the supply-run storylines with this show get a little bit tedious. We’ve seen them happen time and time again. Yet, there may be something different about this one, as they could be tested in a way that they’ve never been before. This is no ordinary supply run, and it could be one where these characters question just about everything within their lives.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Walking Dead season 10 episode 19 synopsis with some more news as to what's coming up next:

With Maggie’s map, Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria; checking out one more location, they chance upon a stash; faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

To be perfect honestly, we don’t care all that much if this is an episode that impacts the larger story. That’s not really what gets us the most intrigued with this show anymore. Instead, we’re more just invested in a powerful standalone story — some of the best episodes of this show are the ones that are a little more insular. The Walking Dead shouldn’t try to do too much, since in those instances you see an influx of actors to the point where it’s hard for any one person to shine.

At the end of this episode, we’ll be officially at the halfway point for these bonus hours. We’ll see where things go from there.

