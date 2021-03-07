Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? What’s next for Queen Latifah, cast







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We’ve got a few different things to get to within this piece, but we should start by answering that very question.

Unfortunately, we don’t think the news that we are about to share is of the sort that everyone would like to hear. Alas, there is no new installment coming to the network tonight, and we will be stuck waiting instead until March 28 to see what’s next. (Initially the press site stated that the Queen Latifah series would be coming back earlier, but that is not actually going to be the case.)

Because we are still so far away, the network unfortunately isn’t sharing too much in the way of what lies ahead. There is no synopsis out there for the next new episode, in addition to a lack of additional promotional material. This hiatus is due to a number of different factors, whether it be the Grammys next week or the high-profile interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tonight. This will at least allow The Equalizer to have a solid run of episodes as we get closer and closer to the end of the season.

The good news is that we don’t think that this is a series going anywhere in the long-term, even if it is off the schedule for the next few weeks. The ratings at the moment are strong for CBS, with it generating over a 0.8 rating on average in the 18-49 demographic plus more than 8 million viewers — and that is excluding the episode that aired after the Super Bowl. This makes us feel hopeful that we will get a season 2 down the road, even if it may still take a little while to get that news in an official capacity. We also do need to see how it fares after the hiatus, since admittedly this can hurt shows here and there.

