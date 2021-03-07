American Idol 19: Caleb Kennedy auditions with ‘Nowhere,’ original song







Sunday’s American Idol season 19 episode is right around the corner — why not see the audition of Caleb Kennedy in advance?

Caleb’s got some big dreams — in his audition package, he makes it clear that he wants to “change” country music. If that’s not a big claim, what is really? Luckily, we do think that his performance makes us think such a goal is legitimately attainable.

Vocally, Caleb has a real grit that Katy Perry admires and we’re right there with her — while his voice is comfortable in terms of country radio, it also doesn’t sound like every other person under the sun. There is a legitimate chance that he can stand out from the crowd, and that’s without even talking about his songwriting ability.

After he performs his original “Nowhere,” Caleb admits that he hasn’t even written a second verse as of yet. That’s a bold thing to admit to yet, but it gives you an insight into his gradual process — the fact that he writes as much as he does at 16 is amazing. He’s got a huge future ahead of him, and with Luke Bryan as a part of this panel, we do have a feeling he can learn a lot. He needs a little more confidence in his voice, and maybe also to shift his hat slightly back so you can see more of his eyes.

What do you want to see from Caleb Kennedy on American Idol?

