American Idol video: Murphy sings incredible original ‘The Painted Man’







As we prepare for this weekend’s new American Idol episode, it is clear that some awesome talent is coming. As a matter of fact, it may be fair to say that Murphy is one of our favorite performers from the whole season so far.

So what do we love about him? Let’s start first and foremost with his voice — he sounds straight out of the late sixties or early seventies. He’s got a little bit of soul in his voice, but also some folk similar to a Paul Simon. While his performance of “Just the Two of Us” is great, his original “The Painted Man” is next level. It may be one of the best original songs that we’ve heard since Alejandro Aranda’s audition years ago.

Here is where things get baffling — why would Katy Perry say no to him? She feels like his style is not mainstream enough for the show, but we’d argue that his style isn’t that different from Arthur Gunn last season. He ended up doing well for himself last year, no? We think that Murphy could be versatile — beyond just that, he’d do a lot of interesting covers moving forward. On the original side, we’d listen to a full studio-produced version of “The Painted Man” right now. The guy’s different than 99% of contestants on this show and we love him very much for it.

