McDonald & Dodds season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ITV?







Following today’s finale airing on ITV, is there going to be a McDonald & Dodds season 3 renewal? Or, is there a chance the show is getting canceled?

Let’s start things off with the bare facts — for the time being, there is no official renewal for the detective drama. Is there a chance that there will be one still? Sure, but it’s really not up to the cast and crew. In the end, it’s going to be more up to what the people at the network decide. We do think that there will be more story possibilities for these characters after this episode — this is such a short season that it’s hard to imagine that anyone involved here is going to be running out of ideas as of yet.

One of the reasons why we’d like to see more still is because this is such a tried-and-true format. We’ve gotten a lot of evidence over the years that an odd couple working together on cases can work well for years. You can get a lot of comedy out of it, but also a lot of character growth.

So if ITV does renew the show, when could we expect to get more new episodes? Odds are, it’s going to be at least a little while. In this global health crisis, everything is taking so much longer to film than it did before — not only that, but more studios are being cautious about starting things up in the first place. The good news is that we are getting closer to some vaccines being widely available, and that’s going to start to make things feel at least somewhat more normal. Hopefully, we can hear some news about a season 3 at some point over the next few months — and then we can hear about production after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to McDonald & Dodds right now

Do you want to see a McDonald & Dodds season 3 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







