Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won the first Veto?







The first Big Brother Canada 9 Power of Veto Competition took place today, and it goes without saying we were curious to learn who the winner would be! Five people took part, but two of them (in nominees Josh and Kiefer) needed this desperately.

So did one of them actually get it? In a word, yes! Kiefer has secured himself safety for the week, and now finds himself in a spot where he can rest easy — though maybe not too much, given that his bed was taken from him during a task. Josh is going to be the easy target for the week, unless people start to turn on Rohan after he becomes the (likely) replacement nominee.

Of course, it’s still Saturday — in other words, there’s a lot of time for the you-know-what to hit the fan. For now, the dominant alliance running the game is the Sunsetters, which consists of Kiefer, Tychon, Latoya, Jedson, Tina, and Beth. All of them are in the best possible spot right now, given that none of them will go home on Austin’s Head of Household. This means that they can get the field down to twelve and they’ll have a solid half of that. We’ll worry about them running the whole game later — as much as we like them, we don’t want to see any season dominated by a single alliance. (We do think there’s a lot of paranoia already within this group — also, Big Brother Canada is known for throwing a bunch of twists at the players. We’ll see what happens here.)

Expect the Veto Ceremony to happen on Monday; we’ve got a pretty good sense as to what’s going to happen, but we’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

What do you think of Kiefer winning the first Big Brother Canada 9 Power of Veto?

