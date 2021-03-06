Snowfall season 4 episode 4 debate: Is Nix really gone?







As we prepare for Snowfall season 4 episode 4 to arrive on FX this Wednesday, there’s clearly a lot to think about. When it comes to the character of Nix, our big question is this: Did Franklin Saint really score a victory?

What we know is after the stunt that Nix pulled with Cissy where he hauled her to the cemetery, Franklin was able to work Davis and pull enough strings to get the cop transferred over to Evidence. It gives him a little bit more breathing room, given that he doesn’t have anyone out for revenge at just about every turn. On some level, it was probably a mistake to think that Nix would ever look past what happened to Andre last season.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall in video form? Then be sure to check out our most-recent episode review at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for weekly reviews and a lot more.

Do we think that Nix is going to be more preoccupied moving forward? Absolutely. It’s hard not to imagine that when you think about his present set of circumstances career-wise. Yet, we also think that he’s not going to be altogether happy with his move, and that could cause him to lash out. We don’t think that this character is gone — he could continue to be a major thorn in Franklin’s side, but in some other sort of ways. You don’t know what other connections he’s gone to make, or who will be replacing him out in his neighborhood.

With Franklin in general, we just have a feeling that he’s going to be more and more overwhelmed as this season continues. Remember that this character also has to still deal with Scully and there are questions as to whether or not he and Leon will get on the same page again.

Related – Check out a promo for Snowfall and what lies ahead!

What do you want to see happen with Nix on Snowfall season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







