Snowfall season 4 episode 4 promo: Is Franklin ready to expand?







Next week on Snowfall season 4 episode 4, you will see the full scope of Franklin Saint’s ambition — with that, is he also getting ahead of himself? That’s something worth wondering based on the latest promo.

If you look at the bottom of this article, you can see Damson Idris’ character wondering if this is the right time to push the business beyond Los Angeles. Yet, Jerome has some reservations and we understand that fully. Just think in terms of everything that the crew has been taking on already — there’s a battle going on with Manboy and Scully and Franklin just got Nix transferred over to Evidence. There is no guarantee that he’ll be there forever.

Yet, we understand where he is coming from — if he is going to go this deep into the drug business, then he wants to have the biggest empire possible. We’re already witness to some of the humanity that he’s lost along the way.

As for what else we’re expecting to see from here, Leon is clearly going to find himself in the crosshairs as a result of Franklin’s actions; meanwhile, Teddy and Gustavo are going to need to figure out what to do with all of those dead bodies … and if they can come up with a new arrangement now that Chief Fuentes is fully out of the picture. Irene will also stay hot on the trail, though we’re still not sure if she is going to get the result she wants at the end of all of this.

