Snowfall season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Did Franklin put Leon in trouble?







As you prepare for Snowfall season 4 episode 4 next week, you have to wonder about the state of things for Franklin and Leon. The two have spent much of the season at odds, and are things going to get worse before they get better?

Think about some of what Franklin did tonight — with the bookstore, he tried to get himself some leverage and ensure that nothing happened to Cissy or his operation. Yet, Franklin’s also made several enemies; think in terms of Scully or Nix, who could each find a way to hit back at him. Maybe they don’t strike directly, but they find a way to go after someone else he cares about.

Do you want to see our latest Snowfall episode review right now? Then be sure to watch our take on this past installment below! Once you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel! We have weekly reviews and a whole lot more you don’t want to miss.

If you do want to get a few more details as to what’s coming up next, we suggest that you view the official Snowfall season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

Franklin’s missteps put Leon in the crosshairs, resulting in an unexpected reconnection; Teddy faces fallout from Tijuana; Irene’s investigation has a promising new lead; Franklin tries to appease Cissy.

We hope that somehow, these “missteps” on the part of Franklin get him and Leon working together again, just like we hope that Teddy figures out what his next move really is. We get Gustavo’s reasoning for wanting to take out pretty-much everyone associated with the Chief. Yet, isn’t this the sort of action that carries with it some dramatic consequences? It’s hard to see this any other way…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







