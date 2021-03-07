Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? The latest casting news







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? For those looking for an answer to that question, rest assured we’ve got that within! To go along with it, though, there is some additional casting news to get you psyched-up for what’s coming around the bend.

We’ll start with handing out the bad news — which is mostly the same sort of bad news that we’ve been handing out for more than a month now. There is no Power Book II: Ghost on the air tonight, and nor will there be a new episode on the air for a good while. At least filming is underway, though! That’s at least something to keep our excitement going for at least a little while longer.

So while you wait for even more insight on what’s coming, we can at least break down some exciting casting news for the upcoming batch of episodes. According to a report from Deadline, Daniel Sunjata is going to be a series regular for the upcoming season of the Starz drama. As for his role, he will play Mecca, described in full as “The Big Bad. He is calculated, manipulative, and dangerous. Mecca conveniently reemerges in New York at the exact moment the Tejadas need to fill the void of a new product supplier. But when his mysterious past starts to become exposed, it reveals the drug business might not be his only end game with this family.”

So yea … based on that alone, it’s fair to think that there are going to be some big-time fireworks coming up. We’d say to prepare for that accordingly when Book II returns with new episodes either later this year or in 2022.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost moving forward?

